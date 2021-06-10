SAU starts on-campus academic activities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :On-campus academic activities have started in Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) with announcement that examinations for second year and final year students will start from June 21 while remaining classes of first year will resume from June 14.

In this regard, a meeting of the Dean's Committee was held on Thursday at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat which approved the revised academic Calendar, informed university spokesman.

In view of instructions from the Federal and provincial governments to start on-campus academic process, the university management also decided to start the examinations as per the university academic calendar.

The meeting also decided to conduct the examinations of 2nd year to final year from June 21, while regular classes for the newly enrolled students in the University and its constituted colleges and sub-campus Umerkot will start from June 14 and will continue till July 9, 2021.

The examinations for the first year students of the University and its colleges and sub-campus will be started from July 12 to July 30 while examinations for the remaining students under the term system will be held from July 12 to July 30.

The meeting also approved that examinations of postgraduate students enrolled in M.Sc., M.E, M.S.I.T, M.Phil. and Ph.D. will be conducted online.

The Dean of different faculties Dr. Qamar-ud-Din Chachar, Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Khooharo, Dr. Syed Ghias-ud-Din Shah Rashidi, Dr. Naimatullah Leghari, Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Academic Advisor to the Vice Chancellor Dr. Abdullah Arijo, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyaddin Qureshi, Controller Examinations Mumtaz Ahmad Jakhro and Hostel Provost Khadim Hussain Wagan attended the meeting among others.