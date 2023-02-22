SAU starts research on indigenous, non-native vegetables species

Agriculture scientists and researchers of Sindh Agriculture University have started research on indigenous and non-native species of vegetables, and prioritized the research on new varieties and expansion of certified seeds of vegetables to replace the hybrids with high-yielding local crops

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Agriculture scientists and researchers of Sindh Agriculture University have started research on indigenous and non-native species of vegetables, and prioritized the research on new varieties and expansion of certified seeds of vegetables to replace the hybrids with high-yielding local crops.

The research work has been started through 'Characterization and identification of early maturing and high yielding chickpea genotypes' and 'Genetic characterization, evaluation and selection of onion germplasm entries for resistance to onion thrips' projects.

The research is being carried out under the supervision of experts from the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Faculty of Crop Production, Sindh Agriculture University with the support of Sindh Higher education Commission (SHEC) Karachi and National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU), Higher Education Commission Islamabad.

The research is being done on short duration and high-yielding winter vegetables, including gram, onion, peas, carrot, turnip, radish, garlic, spinach, fenugreek, and coriander.

In this regard, a study event was held on Wednesday at the experimental field which was attended by Dean of Crop Production Faculty Dr Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean of Crop Protection Faculty Dr Manzoor Ali Abro, Dean of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Faculty Dr Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Director of Institute of food Sciences and Technologies Dr Aijaz Ali Soomro, Chairman of the Department of Agronomy Dr Aijaz Soomro and a large number of teachers and students.

While giving a briefing, Dr Shahnawaz Marri, Dr Wajid Ali Jatoi, and Dr Tanveer Fatah Abro said that with the support of Sindh HEC, they had started research on different vegetables, including 35 varieties of gram from Sindh, Punjab and Egypt.

The university experts along with students were researching on high yielding short term vegetable varieties, which was expected to yield positive results, they said.

They further said that under the 'Genetic characterization, evaluation and selection of onion germplasm entries for resistance to onion thrips' project, the university experts are researching on 12 different onion varieties of Sindh, Punjab, KPK and Balochistan as well as different vegetable varieties, keeping in view Sindh's climate, "while research work is also being done on new sunflower and wheat commodities in the field." On this occasion, the deans expressed their satisfaction with the research work and said that the research on local crops instead of hybrid seeds would fulfill the demand of the farmers for certified vegetable seeds. "The local crops will be promoted with increase in production", they said.

Among others, Dr Zahoor Soomro, Dr Shabana Memon, Dr Nasreen Fatima, Dr Muniza Baloch, Tanveer Ahmed Soomro and Irfan Ali Baloch were also present on the occasion.