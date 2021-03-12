SAU starts research on pre-basic cotton seed extension

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam has started research work on extension of pre-basic seed of cotton following negative impact on production which caused huge losses to farmers in the last season

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam has started research work on extension of pre-basic seed of cotton following negative impact on production which caused huge losses to farmers in the last season.

In view of unavailability of standardized and certified cotton seeds, Sindh Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari took personal interest and convened an important meeting of the High Power Farms Committee (HPFC) of the University and discussed the expansion of standard seeds. The university spokesman informed this on Friday and added that the meeting decided to prepare pre-basic seeds of high yielding varieties of cotton.

The vice chancellor directed the experts to take the responsibilities of preparation of fields under the supervision of Dr. Zahoor Soomro.

He said that during the last cotton season, many complaints of losses from all over Sindh were received due to lack of quality seeds and the farmers were forced to buy expensive seeds.

Keeping in view the problem of farmers, the university management is making efforts to make available the best and certified seeds for the farmers and restore the confidence of the farmers, he said.

He said that the experimental farm of the Sindh Agriculture University has started research of preparation of pre basic seed, which will later be handed over to private seed extension companies, who will prepare the seeds through their stakeholders and provide certified seeds to the farmers.

Among others, Anil Kumar, Director Finance, Syed Jawad Hussain Shah, Director Farms, Dr Zahoor Soomro, Dr Imtiaz Nizamani, Dr Mujahid Leghari, Dr Muhammad Mithal and Dr Ibrahim Khaskheli also attended the meeting.