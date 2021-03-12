UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAU Starts Research On Pre-basic Cotton Seed Extension

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 08:40 PM

SAU starts research on pre-basic cotton seed extension

Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam has started research work on extension of pre-basic seed of cotton following negative impact on production which caused huge losses to farmers in the last season

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam has started research work on extension of pre-basic seed of cotton following negative impact on production which caused huge losses to farmers in the last season.

In view of unavailability of standardized and certified cotton seeds, Sindh Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari took personal interest and convened an important meeting of the High Power Farms Committee (HPFC) of the University and discussed the expansion of standard seeds. The university spokesman informed this on Friday and added that the meeting decided to prepare pre-basic seeds of high yielding varieties of cotton.

The vice chancellor directed the experts to take the responsibilities of preparation of fields under the supervision of Dr. Zahoor Soomro.

He said that during the last cotton season, many complaints of losses from all over Sindh were received due to lack of quality seeds and the farmers were forced to buy expensive seeds.

Keeping in view the problem of farmers, the university management is making efforts to make available the best and certified seeds for the farmers and restore the confidence of the farmers, he said.

He said that the experimental farm of the Sindh Agriculture University has started research of preparation of pre basic seed, which will later be handed over to private seed extension companies, who will prepare the seeds through their stakeholders and provide certified seeds to the farmers.

Among others, Anil Kumar, Director Finance, Syed Jawad Hussain Shah, Director Farms, Dr Zahoor Soomro, Dr Imtiaz Nizamani, Dr Mujahid Leghari, Dr Muhammad Mithal and Dr Ibrahim Khaskheli also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Buy Cotton All From Best

Recent Stories

Maintaining peace in Sindh govt's top priority: Sh ..

3 minutes ago

PDM's politics doomed with Gilani's defeat in Sena ..

3 minutes ago

Catalan parliament elects separatist hardliner as ..

3 minutes ago

US Envoy for Yemen Lenderking Says 'We Now Have So ..

3 minutes ago

Sukkur IBA ranks top three university of country

6 minutes ago

Pakistan innovation road show reaches Sukkur

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.