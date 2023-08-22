Open Menu

SAU Student Clinches Second Position In Prime Minister's National Innovation Award

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 04:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :One of the students of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam clinched second position in the Prime Minister's National Innovation Award.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri congratulated the student namely Dr. Waseem Leghari for achieving important positions in the competition.

According to university spokesman, a total of 2000 students from all over the country participated in the Prime Minister's National Innovation Award and presented their ideas for the competition.

A group of 40 students at Sindh Agriculture University, presented their ideas of them three students including Dr. Waseem Leghari and Muhammad Asif were selected for the final competitions where Dr. Waseem Leghari stood runner-up and received cash awarded a prize of Rs 500,000, In order to congratulate and encourage the successful student, a simple but impressive ceremony was held on Tuesday here at the Vice-Chancellor's Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that the faculty and students at the university were proud of this achievement adding that it reflected the commitment of varsity's graduates to contribute positively for the society.

The Vice Chancellor also pledged the provision of necessary resources including space and access to the business Incubation Center (BIC) and laboratories of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences.

Director of the Business Incubation Center Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito said that these types of positive activities would provide opportunities for students' engagement and experiences.

He said the varsity's students were not just graduates but they were agents of positive change, possessing the potential to bring about positive change in the society.

Such initiatives demonstrated their commitment to solving real-world problems, he said.

Student Dr. Waseem Leghari said his vision was to empower Pakistani veterinarians with entrepreneurial skills, enabling them to lead the livestock industry by addressing protein-based nutritional issues. "We aim to combat stunting and malnutrition, which ultimately contribute to a healthier nation", he said.

More Stories From Pakistan