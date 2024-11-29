SAU student qualifies for Global Huawei ICT Competition 2024

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has achieved a significant milestone in the Huawei ICT Competition 2024. Muhammad Ishaq, a talented student from SAU’s Information Technology Center (ITC), secured a position among the top three in Pakistan in the Network Track and has qualified for the global round, where he will represent the country internationally

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has achieved a significant milestone in the Huawei ICT Competition 2024. Muhammad Ishaq, a talented student from SAU’s Information Technology Center (ITC), secured a position among the top three in Pakistan in the Network Track and has qualified for the global round, where he will represent the country internationally. SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari congratulated Muhammad Ishaq on this historic achievement.

According to the official announcement on Friday, the Huawei ICT Competition 2024 witnessed participation from 17,500 students across Pakistan in its initial online phase. The competition featured three tracks—Network, Computing and Cloud. SAU students displayed exceptional skills, with 33 qualifying in the Network Track, 7 in the Computing Track and 3 in the Cloud Track, resulting in 43 students advancing to the National Round.

The National Round, held from November 19 to 21, saw fierce competition in all tracks. SAU students continued their impressive performance, with six students, Hafsa Marjia, Muhammad Ishaq, Syed Shoaib Jilani, Abdul Ghani, Samiullah and Liaquat Ali Lashari standing out in the Network Track, while Shaman Ali Mahar and Abu Bakar excelled in the Computing Track.

Following interviews and lab discussions, Muhammad Ishaque emerged as one of Pakistan’s top three performers in the Network Track, securing his place in the global round.

Dr. Fateh Mari commended the efforts of Huawei ICT Academy’s Master Trainer and Point of Contact Dr. Sohrab Thaheem, and the Director of ITC, Dr. Mir Sajjad Hussain Talpur, for their unwavering support and guidance. He emphasized the role of faculty and mentors in helping students reach such prestigious platforms.