Open Menu

SAU Student Qualifies For Global Huawei ICT Competition 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 06:48 PM

SAU student qualifies for Global Huawei ICT Competition 2024

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has achieved a significant milestone in the Huawei ICT Competition 2024. Muhammad Ishaq, a talented student from SAU’s Information Technology Center (ITC), secured a position among the top three in Pakistan in the Network Track and has qualified for the global round, where he will represent the country internationally

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has achieved a significant milestone in the Huawei ICT Competition 2024. Muhammad Ishaq, a talented student from SAU’s Information Technology Center (ITC), secured a position among the top three in Pakistan in the Network Track and has qualified for the global round, where he will represent the country internationally. SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari congratulated Muhammad Ishaq on this historic achievement.

According to the official announcement on Friday, the Huawei ICT Competition 2024 witnessed participation from 17,500 students across Pakistan in its initial online phase. The competition featured three tracks—Network, Computing and Cloud. SAU students displayed exceptional skills, with 33 qualifying in the Network Track, 7 in the Computing Track and 3 in the Cloud Track, resulting in 43 students advancing to the National Round.

The National Round, held from November 19 to 21, saw fierce competition in all tracks. SAU students continued their impressive performance, with six students, Hafsa Marjia, Muhammad Ishaq, Syed Shoaib Jilani, Abdul Ghani, Samiullah and Liaquat Ali Lashari standing out in the Network Track, while Shaman Ali Mahar and Abu Bakar excelled in the Computing Track.

Following interviews and lab discussions, Muhammad Ishaque emerged as one of Pakistan’s top three performers in the Network Track, securing his place in the global round.

Dr. Fateh Mari commended the efforts of Huawei ICT Academy’s Master Trainer and Point of Contact Dr. Sohrab Thaheem, and the Director of ITC, Dr. Mir Sajjad Hussain Talpur, for their unwavering support and guidance. He emphasized the role of faculty and mentors in helping students reach such prestigious platforms.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Technology Agriculture Student November All From Top Huawei

Recent Stories

Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data

Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data

7 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points

7 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rebounds but rate cut still on ..

Eurozone inflation rebounds but rate cut still on cards

5 minutes ago
 BISP aims to improve lives of its beneficiaries th ..

BISP aims to improve lives of its beneficiaries through providing technical trai ..

5 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rebounds further in November: d ..

Eurozone inflation rebounds further in November: data

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs L ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs LG, P&D depts to start work on ..

5 minutes ago
SBP injects Rs2.35 trillion in the market

SBP injects Rs2.35 trillion in the market

5 minutes ago
 Yen rallies on rate hike bets as equity markets sw ..

Yen rallies on rate hike bets as equity markets swing

2 minutes ago
 'Green Wheat Convention' guides farmers on wheat s ..

'Green Wheat Convention' guides farmers on wheat sowing in Lodhran

2 minutes ago
 Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2, ..

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..

3 hours ago
 Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

3 hours ago
 Rupee sheds one pasia against dollar

Rupee sheds one pasia against dollar

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan