SAU Students Observed World Egg Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2022 | 08:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The students of Sindh Agriculture University Sunday observed "World Egg Day" on a raft in Arabian sea with the objective to create awareness about the importance of eggs in health and business.

According to the press release, the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences (AH&VS) of Sindh Agriculture University organized a ceremony in a raft (cruise) on the occasion of World Egg Day, the first ever unique event related to veterinary and poultry profession, in which the final year students of AH&VS Faculty also participated in presence of Dr. Azizullah Memon, Assistant Professor Department of Poultry.

Dr. Azizullah Memon, Dr. Imdad Hussain Leghari and others gave important information to the students on the topic of "Importance of Egg for Better Health" and said that the use of eggs has better effects on our daily life and especially on the health of women and children.

They said that many products were made from eggs in the food sector, while eggs are also used in medicines and other products, and there is also a very profitable business.

On the occasion, the students tossed up the eggs into the sea from a boat so that marine creatures, especially fish, could get food.

Prior to the event, the students visited different poultry farms to educate the farm owners on how to produce more eggs for the country at a lower cost.

