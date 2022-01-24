SAU students qualifies to get AAK Endowment Fund Scholarships

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :A total of four students of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam have qualified to get the AAL Endowment Fund after interviews conducted by the AAK Endowment Committee here on Monday.

According to the SAU spokesman, the 13th meeting of the AAK Endowment committee was held at the university conference room which was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri. The committee interviewed the students of 2K21 Batch of Master's Degree Programme in Agricultural Economics and found four students eligible for grant of scholarship.

Others who attended the meeting as committee members including Dean Faculty of Agriculture Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, representative of Donor of AAK Endowment Fund Prof. Dr.

Kazi Suleman Memon, Chairperson Department of Agriculture Economics Prof. Dr. Tehmina Mangan, Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director Finance Aneel Kumar and Director Planning and Development Manzoor Hussain Lakhair.

While addressing the participants of the meeting, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri has urged that more scholarship opportunities would have to be created for the students of the university and the concerned officials should initiate meetings with the private sector as well as financially stable personalities and alumni.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that Student Financial Aid Office has been engaged in providing opportunities for scholarship to talented students and extending the awareness session with full assistance to students. He informed that E-Portal will be launched for stakeholders to give their valuable input to improve the service and quality.

The Focal Person Scholarships Syed Nauman Ali Shah briefed about the working paper and also gave the presentation to the committee members.