UrduPoint.com

SAU Students Qualifies To Get AAK Endowment Fund Scholarships

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 06:20 PM

SAU students qualifies to get AAK Endowment Fund Scholarships

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :A total of four students of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam have qualified to get the AAL Endowment Fund after interviews conducted by the AAK Endowment Committee here on Monday.

According to the SAU spokesman, the 13th meeting of the AAK Endowment committee was held at the university conference room which was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri. The committee interviewed the students of 2K21 Batch of Master's Degree Programme in Agricultural Economics and found four students eligible for grant of scholarship.

Others who attended the meeting as committee members including Dean Faculty of Agriculture Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, representative of Donor of AAK Endowment Fund Prof. Dr.

Kazi Suleman Memon, Chairperson Department of Agriculture Economics Prof. Dr. Tehmina Mangan, Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director Finance Aneel Kumar and Director Planning and Development Manzoor Hussain Lakhair.

While addressing the participants of the meeting, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri has urged that more scholarship opportunities would have to be created for the students of the university and the concerned officials should initiate meetings with the private sector as well as financially stable personalities and alumni.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that Student Financial Aid Office has been engaged in providing opportunities for scholarship to talented students and extending the awareness session with full assistance to students. He informed that E-Portal will be launched for stakeholders to give their valuable input to improve the service and quality.

The Focal Person Scholarships Syed Nauman Ali Shah briefed about the working paper and also gave the presentation to the committee members.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Student Tando Jam

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

33 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

53 minutes ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

24 minutes ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

24 minutes ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.