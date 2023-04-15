The Syndicate of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam which met on Saturday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri has approved the policy decisions of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The Syndicate of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam which met on Saturday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri has approved the policy decisions of the varsity.

According to the university spokesman, the Syndicate also approved the undergraduates' admission policy, new degree programmes for Khairpur Agriculture Engineering College and Sub-Campus Umer Kot as well as the recommendations of the selection board for academic and administrative staff.

Giving details, the spokesman informed that the Syndicate approved the Admission Policy 2022-2023, BS Software Engineering Programme for Khairpur College of Agriculture Engineering and Technology and SAU Sub Campus Umer Kot, medal list of postgraduate and graduate position holders of the varsity and its affiliated colleges, varsity's annual reports of the years 2021 and 2022, promotion of faculty members and administrative officers, the appointment of new teachers in accordance to recommendations of the selection board and best teacher award policy.

The Syndicate also granted approval for various administrative measures which were initiated by the university management.

The meeting was attended among others by the former Vice Chancellors Dr Abdul Rehman Memon and Dr Nilofar Shaikh, Dr Sarfraz Solangi, Dr Sadiqa Salahuddin, Dr Jan Muhammad Marri, Syed Mehmood Nawaz Shah, Deans Dr Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr Aijaz Ali Khoharo and Dr Syed Ghyasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr Bachal Bhutto, Dr, Fahad Nazir Khoso, Dr Shabana Sartaj, Amanullah Tunio and Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi.