SAU Tandojam closes campuses, constituent colleges; exams postponed

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Agriculture University (SAU)Tandojam has announced to close its main and sub campuses and constituent colleges from November 26, 2020 to January 10, 2021 while ongoing examinations were also postponed indefinitely.

According to a notification issued by Registrar SAU, R.A.Kubar on Wednesday, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, varsity's sub campus at Umerkot, and Shaheed Z.A. Bhutto Agriculture College Dokri and Khairpur College of Agricultural, Engineering and Technology shall remain closed from November 26, 2020 to December 24, 2020 under precautionary measure of COVID-19.

All the institutes would remain closed from December 25, 2020 to January 10, 2021 on account of winter vacations, it said adding that, the ongoing examinations of undergraduate and graduate programmes were also postponed till further orders.

The registrar directed all departmental and sectional heads to remain on duty as usual along with minimum required staff and officers, and security, field and sanitary staff.

All university employees were also advised strictly to keep their cell phones 'on' as they could be called as and when required.