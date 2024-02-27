SAU Tandojam organizes IT exhibition

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Dr Fateh Mari has said that the world has changed rapidly since 1991, and AI has revolutionized the world, no sector including agriculture can run without Information Technology

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Dr Fateh Mari has said that the world has changed rapidly since 1991, and AI has revolutionized the world, no sector including agriculture can run without Information Technology.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of an IT Exhibition organized by SAU Information Technology Centre, he emphasized the indispensable role of Information Technology (IT) across various sectors, particularly agriculture.

The exhibition was jointly inaugurated by vice chancellor Dr Mari, Provincial Information Secretary Nadeem-ul-Rehman Memon and Provincial Secretary Planning Asghar Ali Memon.

The event also featured participation from private companies from Karachi and Hyderabad, contributing to a job fair aimed at providing internship and employment opportunities for IT graduates.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Fateh Mari said that the software, models and applications developed by the IT graduates of SAU are of great importance. He said that the graduates were working on their projects and artificial intelligence as per the demand of agri-based and agri-tech industries.

The Secretary of Information Nadeem-Ur-Rehman Memon highlighted the significant progress made by the IT sector, stating its vital role in the development of various sectors, including information technology, medical, agriculture, engineering, livestock, manufacturing and marketing.

He said, "With the help of IT, agricultural products' exports and access to global markets can increase Pakistan's GDP."

The secretary planning Asghar Ali Memon encouraged youth to start their businesses through information technology, emphasizing the need to focus on IT-related projects. He stressed the importance of the relationship between industry and academia in commercializing the models and software showcased in the exhibition.

Dean Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr Mir Sajjad Talpur, Dr Muhammad Ismail Khumbhar, Dr Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar and others also spoke on the occasion.

The event was attended by a diverse audience of faculty, students and industry representatives, and showcased 38 projects encompassing a wide range of applications, including health, agriculture, monitoring systems and artificial intelligence, while successful projects were awarded shields.