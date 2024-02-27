Open Menu

SAU Tandojam Organizes IT Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 08:39 PM

SAU Tandojam organizes IT exhibition

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Dr Fateh Mari has said that the world has changed rapidly since 1991, and AI has revolutionized the world, no sector including agriculture can run without Information Technology

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Dr Fateh Mari has said that the world has changed rapidly since 1991, and AI has revolutionized the world, no sector including agriculture can run without Information Technology.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of an IT Exhibition organized by SAU Information Technology Centre, he emphasized the indispensable role of Information Technology (IT) across various sectors, particularly agriculture.

The exhibition was jointly inaugurated by vice chancellor Dr Mari, Provincial Information Secretary Nadeem-ul-Rehman Memon and Provincial Secretary Planning Asghar Ali Memon.

The event also featured participation from private companies from Karachi and Hyderabad, contributing to a job fair aimed at providing internship and employment opportunities for IT graduates.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Fateh Mari said that the software, models and applications developed by the IT graduates of SAU are of great importance. He said that the graduates were working on their projects and artificial intelligence as per the demand of agri-based and agri-tech industries.

The Secretary of Information Nadeem-Ur-Rehman Memon highlighted the significant progress made by the IT sector, stating its vital role in the development of various sectors, including information technology, medical, agriculture, engineering, livestock, manufacturing and marketing.

He said, "With the help of IT, agricultural products' exports and access to global markets can increase Pakistan's GDP."

The secretary planning Asghar Ali Memon encouraged youth to start their businesses through information technology, emphasizing the need to focus on IT-related projects. He stressed the importance of the relationship between industry and academia in commercializing the models and software showcased in the exhibition.

Dean Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr Mir Sajjad Talpur, Dr Muhammad Ismail Khumbhar, Dr Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar and others also spoke on the occasion.

The event was attended by a diverse audience of faculty, students and industry representatives, and showcased 38 projects encompassing a wide range of applications, including health, agriculture, monitoring systems and artificial intelligence, while successful projects were awarded shields.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Technology Exports Agriculture Job Hyderabad Progress Market Event From Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Fire broke out in oil tanker

Fire broke out in oil tanker

6 minutes ago
 China's top legislature concludes standing committ ..

China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

6 minutes ago
 Unique death rituals of Kailash tribe draw worldwi ..

Unique death rituals of Kailash tribe draw worldwide attention

6 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali prais ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali praises role, performance of KP car ..

6 minutes ago
 Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (S ..

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) job fair on Feb 29

6 minutes ago
 IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam ..

IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam & assessment system

11 minutes ago
Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental P ..

Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal Karachi

12 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali ..

Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support o ..

Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support of entire nation: Ahsan Iqbal

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner visit Rwp Cricket stadium to inspect ..

Commissioner visit Rwp Cricket stadium to inspect arrangements for PSL 9 matches

4 minutes ago
 CDA to digitalize parking facilities in capital

CDA to digitalize parking facilities in capital

4 minutes ago
 MEPCO nabs 87 electricity pilferers

MEPCO nabs 87 electricity pilferers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan