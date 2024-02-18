Open Menu

SAU Tandojam To Host Conference On Food, Nutrition, Public Health Challenges On Feb 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 08:40 PM

SAU Tandojam to host Conference on Food, Nutrition, Public Health Challenges on Feb 21

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The Institute of Food Sciences and Technology at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) is currently in full swing preparing for the upcoming 2nd Pak-Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) Conference, scheduled to be held on February 20-21, 2024with the objective to provide guidance on critical issues pertaining to food security, nutrition, and public health in Pakistan.

According to the spokesperson of the University, the upcoming conference is anticipated to host esteemed guests under the visionary leadership of Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of SAU.

The distinguished attendees expected to grace the occasion include Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan, Vice Chancellor of LUMHS Jamshoro, and Agha Fakhur Hussain, Director General of Sindh Food Authority.

Renowned institutions such as Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Pakistan, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Pakistan Council of Scientific Industrial Research (PCSIR) Lahore, along with universities from across Pakistan, will anticipate participating, facilitating meaningful discussions and exchanges of innovative ideas.

The conference serves as a pivotal platform for stakeholders to address the challenges of food and nutrition security, paving the way for a healthier and more sustainable future for all.

Various committees, under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, have diligently completed preparations to ensure the success of the conference.

