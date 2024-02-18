SAU Tandojam To Host Conference On Food, Nutrition, Public Health Challenges On Feb 21
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 08:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The Institute of Food Sciences and Technology at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) is currently in full swing preparing for the upcoming 2nd Pak-Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) Conference, scheduled to be held on February 20-21, 2024with the objective to provide guidance on critical issues pertaining to food security, nutrition, and public health in Pakistan.
According to the spokesperson of the University, the upcoming conference is anticipated to host esteemed guests under the visionary leadership of Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of SAU.
The distinguished attendees expected to grace the occasion include Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan, Vice Chancellor of LUMHS Jamshoro, and Agha Fakhur Hussain, Director General of Sindh Food Authority.
Renowned institutions such as Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Pakistan, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Pakistan Council of Scientific Industrial Research (PCSIR) Lahore, along with universities from across Pakistan, will anticipate participating, facilitating meaningful discussions and exchanges of innovative ideas.
The conference serves as a pivotal platform for stakeholders to address the challenges of food and nutrition security, paving the way for a healthier and more sustainable future for all.
Various committees, under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, have diligently completed preparations to ensure the success of the conference.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNICEF announces 'Leading Minds Fellowship on Climate'9 minutes ago
-
CM awards prizes at 'Pegging Championship 2024'9 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies Ali Amin Gandapur as returned candidate PK-113 DI Khan9 minutes ago
-
Two held, arms, drugs recovered9 minutes ago
-
432 Police officials deployed to enhance churches security19 minutes ago
-
Jamal Shah's painting exhibition unveiled at PNCA29 minutes ago
-
Bandit killed during police encounter29 minutes ago
-
950 kites confiscated during crackdown49 minutes ago
-
Friends of Margalla Hills, civil society protests; demand CDA to de-seal visitors' info centers49 minutes ago
-
EC announced names of 91 successful candidates in KP49 minutes ago
-
Power transmission affected due to rain in KP59 minutes ago
-
PPP leader regrets ongoing protest after elections1 hour ago