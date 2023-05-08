SAU, TIKA to establish modern greenhouse, drone technology project

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Turkiye and Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) have agreed to start various projects on modern agriculture and Turkish agency TIKA will support the establishment of a modern greenhouse and drone technology project at SAU.

The experts emphasized the need for cooperation and joint research in modern agricultural projects and student linkage programs between institutes of both countries.

A meeting was held between the experts of the Sindh Agriculture University and the representatives of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in the committee room of the University, which was chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and Khalil Ibrahim Basaran head of TIKA's Sindh Office Karachi also present on the occasion.

The meeting was informed that the Turkish agency TIKA will support Sindh Agriculture University in drone technology to evaluate diseases, soil, and water in crops and spray crops and orchards as needed while supporting the construction of a modern greenhouse cum laboratory in the university.

It was urged that technology transfer programs will be ensured for the students of both countries under the student's linkages program.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that the SAU in collaboration with Turkiye will start modern agricultural research and value-addition programs in the country and especially in the province of Sindh, which will especially benefit the farmers.

Khalil Ibrahim Basaran said that with the modern greenhouse and drone technology, not only the agricultural university will be able to carry out research work, but other agricultural institutions, farmers, students, and the private sector will also benefit from it.

Dr. Mohammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance said that research on vegetables and plants of different climates will be done from the greenhouse and it will get results on different conditions of the soil and its performance.

Dr. Zia-ul-Hassan Shah, Advisor Planning and Development to the Vice Chancellor, suggested that a Turkish language centre should be established for students in the SAU, to pursue higher education and scholarship in Turkiye.

On the occasion, Dr. Imran Khatri and Dr. Shahzad Nahiyon presented their briefing on both projects, among others Dean Crop Protection Faculty Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, and TIKA Representative Miss Fatima participated.

The house was informed that during the recent flood in Sindh, the free wheat seed was distributed among 1200 flood victim farmers by the Turkish agency TIKA under the supervision of Sindh Agriculture University.