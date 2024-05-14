SAU to assist PBS in digital agricultural census

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Agriculture University will assist the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in conducting the digital census of the agriculture sector, experts and students from the university will jointly provide awareness services

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University will assist the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in conducting the digital census of the agriculture sector, experts and students from the university will jointly provide awareness services.

According to spokesman of the University, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics will commence the 7th agricultural census of the country in September-October 2024 and for this purpose seven software modules have been designed, which will provide maximum benefits for Pakistan's agricultural sector.

The PBS Chief Statistical Officer and Divisional Coordinator Hyderabad Allah Dino Mahar along with Statistical Officer Aurangzeb met with the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari to discuss mutual interests related to the agricultural census. They also discussed about awareness workshops and the engagement of experts, farmers and students in this process.

Dr. Fateh Mari stated that the agricultural census was a significant Federal government initiative that will aid in future agricultural policy-making.

This will help establish crop zones in the country, gather information on the available resources of water, agricultural land and machinery, livestock and labor forces. He also emphasized that their experts and students will play their role in spreading awareness.

PBS Chief Statistical Officer and Divisional Coordinator Hyderabad Allah Dino Mahar mentioned that PBS was preparing for the 7th agricultural census in September-October 2024 for a digital integrated agricultural census in Pakistan.

“Previously, separate censuses were conducted for agriculture, livestock, and machinery and now, they have been amalgamated into a single integrated agricultural census to optimize resource utilization.” he said.

The meeting was also attended by Dean Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr. Velo Suther, Dr. Jam Kashif Sahito and others.