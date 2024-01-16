SAU to conduct 3 day international symposium, training workshop from Jan 17

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam is set to organize a three-day international symposium and training workshop on "Caprine Reproduction, Management, and Artificial Insemination" from January 17 to 19, 2024.

According to the university spokesperson, the event is being held in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad and the Livestock and Breeding Service Authority Sindh.

Dr. Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, Secretary of Livestock and Fisheries Sindh will be the chief guest of the event.

Various sessions will be held during the three-day symposium and training, in which the vice-chancellor of SAU Dr. Fateh Mari and other experts will express their views.