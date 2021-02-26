UrduPoint.com
SAU To Conduct Joint Research On Different Topics With Chinese University

The Higher Education Commissioner has selected Sindh Agriculture University to conduct joint research on different proposals with Chinese universities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commissioner has selected Sindh Agriculture University to conduct joint research on different proposals with Chinese universities.

The SAU spokesman informed here on Friday that the Higher Education Commission has called for proposals for joint research with experts from Pakistani and Chinese universities, under the CPEC agreement.

Under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), proposals for joint research on projects have been invited by the Higher Education Commission from experts and teachers of various teaching disciplines of recognized and degree awarding universities in Pakistan and HEC selected Sindh Agriculture University from Sindh in this regard.

In continuation of the said decision, the first informal meeting of scholars and experts of Sindh Agriculture University, graduating from various higher educational institutions of the world including China, was held under the chair of Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri.

Addressing the faculty, the Vice Chancellor said that the university has experts, graduated from higher institutions of China and other countries of the world and under CPEC agreement, there are opportunities to conduct joint research on different proposals with various Chinese universities.

"The opportunities are available for SAU experts to benefit from their expertise, which will not only improve the reputation of the institution but also change the financial situation", he said and added that experts should prepare their research proposal within a week time.

As per the guidelines of HEC, the Vice Chancellor informed that a consortium of Chinese and Pakistani universities has been formed in various fields including agriculture, livestock, environment, energy, social sciences, information technology, including the name of Sindh Agriculture University from Sindh.

The Academic Advisor to the Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Abdullah Arijo said that funds for a research project have been estimated at Rs. 50 million, while in exceptional cases, the budget could go up to Rs. 100 million.

While discussing the proposals, the university scholars reiterated that projects will be prepared in the relevant fields for the development of the university, and the scholars of the university have a lot of potential.

Experts said that as per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor of the University, most of the proposals would be submitted within a week so that the varsity could participate in the competition for obtaining the proposals.

Among others, Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr. Aijaz Ahmad Khooharo, Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr. Naimatullah Leghari, Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri and heads of various departments, post graduate scholars from different Departments also shared their views on the occasion.

