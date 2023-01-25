UrduPoint.com

SAU To Conduct Pre-entry Test For Admission In All Academic Disciplines

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 04:30 PM

SAU to conduct pre-entry test for admission in all academic disciplines

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Pre-entry test for admission to the undergraduate degree programme at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) will be held on January 29 here at Public school Hyderabad.

According to the university spokesman, admit cards/slips have been issued to the candidates through their emails.

The pre-entry test for new admission to the Undergraduate Degree Programme of the academic year 2022-23 will be conducted in all the five faculties of the university, Information Technology Center, Institute of food Sciences and Technologies and affiliated Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Agriculture College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and Sub Campus Umerkot.

The candidates who have submitted their admission forms through their email IDs are informed that the admit cards/slips have been issued to them through the same IDs. The candidates have been advised that for participation in the entry test, they should download the admit card from their email address and arrive at Public School Latifabad along with a print of admit card and original CNIC on a fixed date and time.

Mobile phones or other electronic devices are prohibited to bring at the entry test blocks.

Around 5000 candidates will participate in the entry test, for which management committees have been formed, the spokesman informed.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Agriculture Hyderabad Same Khairpur Dokri January All From

Recent Stories

GPSSA announces pension disbursement dates for 202 ..

GPSSA announces pension disbursement dates for 2023

15 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Platform brings together 3 health ..

Emirates Health Platform brings together 3 health authorities at Arab Health 202 ..

16 minutes ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with SAP SE

DEWA discusses cooperation with SAP SE

16 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative ..

Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative projects at Arab Health Exhib ..

46 minutes ago
 ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

1 hour ago
 UAE President arrives in Pakistan

UAE President arrives in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.