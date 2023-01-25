SAU to conduct pre-entry test for admission in all academic disciplines

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Pre-entry test for admission to the undergraduate degree programme at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) will be held on January 29 here at Public school Hyderabad.

According to the university spokesman, admit cards/slips have been issued to the candidates through their emails.

The pre-entry test for new admission to the Undergraduate Degree Programme of the academic year 2022-23 will be conducted in all the five faculties of the university, Information Technology Center, Institute of food Sciences and Technologies and affiliated Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Agriculture College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and Sub Campus Umerkot.

The candidates who have submitted their admission forms through their email IDs are informed that the admit cards/slips have been issued to them through the same IDs. The candidates have been advised that for participation in the entry test, they should download the admit card from their email address and arrive at Public School Latifabad along with a print of admit card and original CNIC on a fixed date and time.

Mobile phones or other electronic devices are prohibited to bring at the entry test blocks.

Around 5000 candidates will participate in the entry test, for which management committees have been formed, the spokesman informed.