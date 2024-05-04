SAU To Establish Int'l Lab For Stem Cell Research In Animals, Plants
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2024 | 06:34 PM
In a breakthrough collaboration with a consortium of Chinese universities, the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam is poised to establish an international joint lab dedicated to stem cell research in animals and plants
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) In a breakthrough collaboration with a consortium of Chinese universities, the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam is poised to establish an international joint lab dedicated to stem cell research in animals and plants.
Both institutions have reached an agreement here Saturday to exchange expertise in research and teaching, as well as standardized seeds of crops, vegetables and fruits.
Notably, Sindh Agriculture University has forged high-level agreements with esteemed Chinese teaching and research institutions, including a pivotal memorandum with Northwestern A&F University, Yangling, China.
The auspicious occasion unfolded during a significant ceremony held in the university's senate hall. Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri of Sindh Agriculture University, alongside the Chairman of Organic Biohealth Agricultural Sciences Silk Road Biotech Industry Association, and representatives from Northwestern A&F University, engaged in the exchange of crucial documents with the Chief Scientist of Sino-Pak Bio health Agriculture Extra-Mural Sciences and Technology Demonstration Park, and the Director of Sino-Pak Research Center, Zhang Ixin.
This agreement bears immense importance for Pakistan, particularly for the province of Sindh.
The collaboration aims to facilitate the exchange of graduate and postgraduate students, foster faculty development initiatives, facilitate the exchange of various crop seeds, animal breeds, and their germplasm, establish a Sino Park Research Center at Sindh Agriculture University, and enhance agricultural biotechnological resources.
The establishment of an International Joint Lab for Biohealth Agriculture and Stem Cell Research in animals and plants is also on the agenda.
Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri expressed optimism that this agreement would catalyze the transfer of modern agricultural technology, particularly in agriculture and veterinary sciences.
He stressed the importance of maintaining plants free from unnecessary medications and averting their chemical dependency.
The event witnessed the presence of a prominent Chinese delegation led by Zhang Yuzhou, Hua Jinuan and Zhao Limin, alongside deans, professors, and heads of various faculties of Sindh Agriculture University. Dr. Shah Nawaz Marri adeptly fulfilled the hosting and briefing duties throughout the program
Recent Stories
Hot, dry weather predicted for Sindh
Action against profiteering continues
Rwanda denies involvement in DRC camp attack
Stern action against overloaded vehicles ordered
Italian ambassador calls on governor, visits Quaid's room
Village committees assures support to govt in maintaining peace
Randhawa directs to clean all nullah's of Islamabad before monsoon
Tourists, locals enjoy traditional sports, music in Qaqlasht Festival
Rescuers hold mock drills
May 9 was a planned conspiracy: Khawaja Asif
US blames Rwanda for deadly attack on displaced camp in DR Congo
Rs.812.4 million fine imposed on 7774 power pilferers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Action against profiteering continues13 minutes ago
-
Stern action against overloaded vehicles ordered23 minutes ago
-
Italian ambassador calls on governor, visits Quaid's room24 minutes ago
-
Village committees assures support to govt in maintaining peace24 minutes ago
-
Randhawa directs to clean all nullah's of Islamabad before monsoon24 minutes ago
-
Tourists, locals enjoy traditional sports, music in Qaqlasht Festival24 minutes ago
-
Rescuers hold mock drills24 minutes ago
-
May 9 was a planned conspiracy: Khawaja Asif39 minutes ago
-
Rs.812.4 million fine imposed on 7774 power pilferers39 minutes ago
-
Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administers anti-polio drops to his son59 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari approves appointments of Governors59 minutes ago
-
Randhawa commends ICT Police's efforts in maintaining law, order1 hour ago