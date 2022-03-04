SAU to form Sindh Agriculture Board along with other stakeholders

(@FahadShabbir)

The management of Sindh Agriculture University and other stakeholders including Department of Agriculture, Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA), progressive farmers and the private sector have agreed to form "Sindh Agriculture Board" to deal with the shortage of certified seeds and other related issues in Sindh province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University and other stakeholders including Department of Agriculture, Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA), progressive farmers and the private sector have agreed to form "Sindh Agriculture Board" to deal with the shortage of certified seeds and other related issues in Sindh province.

The stakeholders termed the uncertified seeds coming from other areas including Punjab as harmful for the agriculture of Sindh and suggested activating Sindh Seed Corporation.

In this connection, an awareness seminar was organized on Friday by the Seed Production and Development Center (SPDC) of Sindh Agriculture University on the topic of preparation and propagation of seeds of different varieties of wheat.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri while addressing the participants said that the shortage of certified seeds was a major problem for farmers across the country, including Sindh, due to which the targets of agricultural development are still not achieved.

He said that economic growth of the country, food security, development of agro-industry including dairy and export of by-products would be possible only when research will carry out on certified seeds of crops, fruits, vegetables, and when we preserve the high purebreds of our livestock indigenous breeds.

The Sindh Secretary Agriculture Supply and prices Qazi Aijaz Mahesar said that more attention needs to be paid to agriculture; the basis of entire agriculture depends on pure seeds. He said that he could not understand why Sindh Seed Corporation could not give the desired results.

"We have come to the point that if we don't take it seriously, we will be left far behind, so joint research work will be started for the development and stakeholders-based Sindh Agriculture board will be formed" he added The Director General Agriculture Research Sindh Noor Muhammad Baloch said that the department was working on various projects with Sindh Agriculture University and ready to provide full technical support for seeds.

The Senior Vice President, Sindh Abadgar Board Mehmood Nawaz Shah said that 90 percent of the seeds of vegetable varieties are imported and most of the seeds of other crops also come from other provinces and abroad. The results are not good and Sindh needs a tradition of seed inspection and monitoring, he said.

Progressive farmer Syed Nadeem Shah said that as Pakistan was increasing its import bill for pulses, there should be research on pulses seeds in Sindh while verification of seeds coming from Punjab was required.

The Director, Seed Production and Development Center Dr. Zahoor Soomro briefed the experts and farmers about the extension work of seeds at Sindh Agriculture University.

Among others, Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar and others also addressed the participants of the seminar which also attended by eminent agricultural scientist Karam Khan Kaleri, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Dean Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr. Liaquat Bhutto, Tariq Khanzada, Dr. Maula Bux Kumbhar, Director Farms Mumtaz Ahmed Jakhro, Dr. Shahnawaz Marri, Wali Muhammad Baloch, Ghulam Sarwer Panhwar, Manzoor Ahmed Khuhro and Mustafa Nangraj.

Later, the guests visited the field of wheat and rye seeds from the Seed Production and Development Center of Sindh Agriculture University. The experts visited the Disease Free Mango Nursery of the university.