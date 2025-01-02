SAU to host 1st international conference on women empowerment in agriculture from January 15

- Home
Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, in collaboration with the sindh agriculture women development organization, will host the first-ever international conference on "Agriculture Development and Women’s Empowerment: Challenges and Way Forward (ICWADE-2025)" on January 15-16, 2025.
According to the University spokesperson, the conference aims to promote women's empowerment in sustainable agriculture, shedding light on the challenges and opportunities faced by women in agricultural development.
Renowned female experts, researchers and leaders from various sectors will participate in the event, while distinguished speakers will share their experiences and insights during different sessions.
A meeting chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Mari was held regarding preparation for the event, attended by Dr.
Aijaz Soomro, Director of Food Science and Technology, Dr. Shabana Memon, Dr. Mahmooda Buriro, Dr. Asia Akbar Panhwar and others. The meeting agreed on the formation of committees to ensure the event’s success.
Various technical sessions, exhibitions and activities will be held during the conference to identify actionable solutions to the challenges to be faced by women related to agriculture sector and provide opportunities for betterment.
The Vice Chancellor Dr. Mari emphasized the importance of empowering women in agriculture to improve food security, not only at the national level but also globally.
He expressed confidence that the conference would contribute significantly toward achieving gender equality and the targeted outcomes in the agricultural sector.
