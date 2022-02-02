UrduPoint.com

SAU To Host First Two-day Int'l Conference On Plant Protection Science

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 08:31 PM

The management of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam while announcing the hosting of the first two-day international conference on plant protection science during next month has launched the website of the international conference on Wednesday

According to university spokesman, the international plant protection science conference will be held from March 29 to 30,2022 under auspices of the Faculty of Crop Protection, in collaboration with Sindh Higher education Commission.

In this connection, the Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and Faculty Dean Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri inaugurated the website related to ICPPS- 2022 at Crop Protection Faculty of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor hoped that the conference would provide an opportunity for scientists from all over the world to exchange innovative research in agricultural sciences.

He said plant protection science is important in agriculture and the participants of the conference will exchange research on harmful and friendly pests, climate change and the effects of the environment. The scientists from developed countries around the world will work with our experts to find solutions to the problems facing agriculture globally, he added.

Dean, Faculty of Crop Protection Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri said that agricultural and plant protection experts and scientists from different countries including Pakistan, Australia, USA, China, Malaysia and Thailand will participate in the Plant Protection Conference in person or online and they will present their dissertations based on their research.

A exhibition will also be organized during the conference, in which domestic and international agricultural, pesticide, seed, agricultural engineering, food, IPM and various industrial, research and extension, private and government institutions will install their stalls, he added.

Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli who has been appointed as the secretary of the conference said that the website of Sindh Agriculture University has been launched for those who desired to participate in the conference. The details of the website includes registration, research papers of experts and activities to be organized during the conference, he informed and added that the conference will create positive results in agriculture and research sector of the country.

Among others, Dean Prof. Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dean Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah, Dean Dr. Naimatullah Leghari, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Syed Ziaul Hassan Shah, Dr. Mubeen Lodhi, Dr. Imtiaz Nizamani, Dr. Shah Nawaz Marri, Dr. Imran Khatri, Dr. Manzoor Abro, Engineer Riasat Ali Kubar, Mohammad Ashraf Rustmani and Manzoor Ali Magsi were also present on the occasion.

