SAU To Host 'Technology For Humanity' International Conference In January 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam will host the 'Technology for Humanity' international conference in January 2024.

The university's spokesperson revealed on Saturday that an agreement has been reached between Sindh Agriculture University and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) to jointly organize the two-day conference under the theme “Technology for Humanity”.

It will include participation from global experts, researchers and IT specialists from various countries, discussing the importance of technology in human life.

The conference anticipates online participation from experts of developed countries who will present their papers related to the significance of technology in human life.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Rector of Institute of business Management Karachi and Vice Chairman of IEEE Karachi Section Professor Dr.

Tariq Raheem Soomro and Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Kondhar, representing Sindh Agriculture University, regarding the conference's arrangements.

As per the agreement, the conference will take place on January 8-9, 2024, hosted by the Information Technology Center (ITC) of Sindh Agriculture University, supported by IEEE.

The event aims to highlight the importance of technology for humanitarian purposes, as well as discussing its significance in agriculture, veterinary science, agricultural engineering and social sciences.

The Vice-Chancellor of SAU Dr. Fateh Marri has also emphasized the importance of the conference and said that technology has an important role in reducing challenges in human life.

Director ITC Professor Dr. Mir Sajjad Hussain Talpur, Coordinator ITC Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed Mahar and Professor Dr. Barkatullah Qureshi among others attended the ceremony.

