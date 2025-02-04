SAU to host ‘Thar Traditional & Cultural Festival’ on Feb 6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, in collaboration with the Thari Students Council, will host the Thar Traditional & Cultural Festival tomorrow (Thursday), providing a platform for discussions on Thar’s environmental, cultural, social, and economic dimensions while celebrating its rich heritage and traditions.

Organized under the patronage of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, the festival will bring together distinguished scholars, researchers, students, and cultural figures for a series of technical sessions, exhibitions, and cultural performances that highlight Thar’s diverse landscape.

Minister for education and Literacy, Government of Sindh, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, will attend as the chief guest, while Chief Minister’s Advisor, Rajveer Singh, will be the guest.

The festival will feature prominent experts speaking on various subjects, including Professor Noor Ahmed Jinjhi on Thar’s biodiversity, Nasir Panhwar on environmental aspects, Idrees Jatoi on Thar and Sindhi literature, and Bharo Mal Amrani on Thari folklore and traditional culture.

Other notable speakers include Dr. Sono Mal Khangharani, who will discuss economic opportunities in Thar, Noor Ahmed Bajeer on employment prospects, and Ms. Pushpa Kumari and Ms. Zahida Detho, who will address women’s rights and related challenges.

The event will commence with an exhibition showcasing Thari culture, cuisine, agriculture, and handicrafts. It will be followed by technical sessions covering Thar’s ecosystem, biodiversity, culture, and heritage, accompanied by folk storytelling and Thari art performances.

The evening program will feature thematic dramas and artistic presentations highlighting key issues related to Thar, culminating in a grand cultural show with traditional music performances.

The festival is being organized under the leadership of Chief Organizer Professor Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar and Secretary Dr. Shankar Singh Sodho.

APP/nsm