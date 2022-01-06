SAU to introduce new degree courses

The management of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam has decided to introduce new degree courses in consultation with investors for preparation regarding export of milk, meat, leather and its by-products as per international standards

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam has decided to introduce new degree courses in consultation with investors for preparation regarding export of milk, meat, leather and its by-products as per international standards.

In this connection a meeting of the experts of the Department of Animal Product Technologies was held on Thursday at Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, which presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr, Fateh Marri.

Addressing the meeting, the Vice Chancellor said that Halal products are in high demand worldwide particularly in Muslim countries but Pakistan's exports of milk, meat and its products face various difficulties. The experts have to address the concerns regarding quality, nutrition and related issues related to the export of Pakistan's halal products in the global market through their own research, he added.

He informed that Sindh Agriculture University would also consult with investors for introducing modern technology and new courses in the manufacture and research of halal products and in this regard, exporters and investors will be invited to the university so that quality products can be exported to the world market through livestock and dairy technology.

The Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Prof. Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashdi said that the laboratories of the faculty need to be equipped with more modern equipment, through which the nutrition, quality and contains of dairy, agriculture, food and bakery products can be improved and product can be checked.

He said that the experts in the faculty have the potential to run projects in various dairy products, meat and other fields as per industry standards, which would not only develop the food industry but also create many business opportunities for the trained graduates.

The Chairman Animal Products Technologies Dr. Syed Attaullah Shah said that there was a need to set up Dairy and Meat Testing Laboratories for exporting meat worldwide. "Our experts are developing small projects, which will further develop the sector, he said.

Ph.D. scholars from various universities of China Dr. Munir Ahmed Jamali, Dr. Shabbir Ali Barham, Dr. Saleem Kalhoro and Dr. Gulbahar Khaskheli said that through processing technology, meat paste preparation, enhance the shelf life of meat while tetra pack milk, yogurt, lassi and other products can be export, they said and added, industrial businesses such as packaging of lassi in different flavors and other food items can also be export to Muslim countries.

Prof. Dr. Bachal Bhutto said that there were many quality checkers, exporters and councils in Pakistan who are considering the needs of international investors. The confidence of international investors can be restored by improving the quality of export based products, he added.