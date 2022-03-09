SAU to launch Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt programme from tomorrow

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam in collaboration with Higher education Commission is launching "Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Program" from tomorrow aimed to hunt the talent of male and female students in various disciplines.

According to university spokesman, the boys and girls students from five divisions of Sindh will participate in various sports competitions under Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Programme which will be jointly inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail.

Under the programme, the male and female students of Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur divisions would have opportunities to participate in around 30 sports disciplines including wrestling, hockey, football, cricket and weightlifting.