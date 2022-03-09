UrduPoint.com

SAU To Launch Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Programme From Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 02:10 PM

SAU to launch Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt programme from tomorrow

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam in collaboration with Higher education Commission is launching "Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Program" from tomorrow aimed to hunt the talent of male and female students in various disciplines.

According to university spokesman, the boys and girls students from five divisions of Sindh will participate in various sports competitions under Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Programme which will be jointly inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail.

Under the programme, the male and female students of Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur divisions would have opportunities to participate in around 30 sports disciplines including wrestling, hockey, football, cricket and weightlifting.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Cricket Football Hockey Sports Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Hyderabad Male Sukkur Larkana Tando Jam HEC From

Recent Stories

PITB Celebrates International Women's Day at Arfa ..

PITB Celebrates International Women's Day at Arfa Software Park

20 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 22,454 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 22,454 new community cases of COVID-19

26 minutes ago
 Europe stocks rebound sharply at the open 9th Mar, ..

Europe stocks rebound sharply at the open 9th Mar, 2022

26 minutes ago
 Aussie states continue to battle COVID-19 amid cat ..

Aussie states continue to battle COVID-19 amid catastrophic floods

26 minutes ago
 US petrol prices hit record high: $4.17 a gallon

US petrol prices hit record high: $4.17 a gallon

26 minutes ago
 Oil prices surge as US bans Russian energy imports ..

Oil prices surge as US bans Russian energy imports

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>