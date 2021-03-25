SAU to launch smart university project

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor (VC) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) TandoJam Dr. Fatah Marri Thursday announced to have a 'smart university' project, in which all faculties, its teachers and students will be connected with WiFi (internet).

He said the aim of this project is to equip university campuses with WiFi coverage so the students may have easy access to knowledge. "We have already taken initiatives for improving physical health and knowledge among students but there is further need to engage them in different activities," he said.

He announced this while addressing a seminar on scholarship opportunities for foreign studies. The seminar attracted a large number of students at all levels, faculty members and professors. The aim was to guide students to hunt for scholarships of foreign studies, as the financial problem does not create hindrances in the move of seeking knowledge.

The Vice Chancellor said the university management is making efforts to provide new books in reading rooms and libraries and online facilities for students of all categories. In this situation, he said it is up to students themselves how they can show interest in using these facilities for brightening their future.

He termed the students as assets adding that the university management is providing facilities and arranging sessions to interact with learned and qualified scholars, who have struggled and achieved their goals.

The university has different centers and now the management is going to establish English language speaking center, which will be beneficial for the students, he added.

Earlier Commissioner Inland Federal board of Revenue Hyderabad Imtiaz Ahmed Solangi delivered a lecture on how to hunt scholarships for foreign studies and advised the students to adopt practice of reading, writing and listening from right now and set targets to achieve the same.

"Adopting habit of reading, writing and listening is key to achieving a target and the students can hunt for scholarships through building confidence as there are more opportunities in many developed countries", he said and also gave tips regarding preparation for scholarships in any country. There are more opportunities for scholarships abroad, he said and advised the students to apply and prove your talents, he urged upon them.

Speaker Kanwal Nizam Bhutto responded to questions regarding scholarships, preparation and living abroad for study.

She appreciated students and university management for arranging such valuable talks with students and strengthening collaboration, which will bring the name to the university.

Among others, organizer of the seminar Prof Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar appreciated students for attending the event and advised them to follow the guidelines for their own future.