UrduPoint.com

SAU To Observe World Food Day Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2022 | 07:20 PM

SAU to observe world food day tomorrow

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Institute of Food Sciences and Technology, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam will celebrate "World Food Day" with its maximum enthusiasm and passion on October 17 (Monday).

According to a university spokesman, this year the university and UNFAO would jointly celebrate World Food Day 2022 tomorrow with the theme "Leave No One Behind- Better production, better nutrition, better environment and better life" at Dr. A. M. Shaikh Auditorium.

The event will be chaired by the chief guest, Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam.

This event will also be attended by Dr Rubina Wahaj, Provincial Lead FAO Sindh, Dr Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean FCPD, Dr Aijaz Hussain Soomro, Director IFST Dr M. Ismail Kumbhar Director UA&FA and other faculty members of SAU.

The segments of the occasion would be world food day awareness walk, seminar and inauguration of food product and poster competition of IFST students, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Sindh World Technology Agriculture Lead Tando Jam October Event

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

10 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

11 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

19 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.