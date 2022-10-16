SAU to observe world food day tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Institute of Food Sciences and Technology, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam will celebrate "World Food Day" with its maximum enthusiasm and passion on October 17 (Monday).

According to a university spokesman, this year the university and UNFAO would jointly celebrate World Food Day 2022 tomorrow with the theme "Leave No One Behind- Better production, better nutrition, better environment and better life" at Dr. A. M. Shaikh Auditorium.

The event will be chaired by the chief guest, Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam.

This event will also be attended by Dr Rubina Wahaj, Provincial Lead FAO Sindh, Dr Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean FCPD, Dr Aijaz Hussain Soomro, Director IFST Dr M. Ismail Kumbhar Director UA&FA and other faculty members of SAU.

The segments of the occasion would be world food day awareness walk, seminar and inauguration of food product and poster competition of IFST students, the spokesman added.