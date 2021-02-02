UrduPoint.com
SAU To Organize Basketball Tournament In Connection With Kashmir Solidarity Day

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:10 PM

SAU to organize basketball tournament in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, the management of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) TandoJam will organize a basketball tournament from February 4, 2021.

According to the university spokesman, teams from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, Liaquat University of Medical and Health sciences Jamshoro, Cadet College Petaro, host Sindh Agriculture University, SST Tando Allahyar and divisional teams of Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas division will participate in this tournament.

The tournament which will be organized in collaboration with Pakistan sports Welfare Association Sindh will be inaugurated by SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari, the university spokesman informed.

