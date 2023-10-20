The management of Sindh Agriculture University will organize the first international conference on “Medicinal Plants” in collaboration with the Hamdard Foundation at SAU sub-campus Umerkot

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The management of Sindh Agriculture University will organize the first international conference on “Medicinal Plants” in collaboration with the Hamdard Foundation at SAU sub-campus Umerkot.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri also offered the services of agricultural engineers in preparation of landscape and water management in Thar adding that the varsity's sub-campus will play a key role as a corridor for research and development of arid agriculture, science, and Information Technology in Tharparkar.

According to the university spokesman, the vice chancellor held out such assurances while addressing the seminar titled "Empowering the future of youth through education and environmental awareness" held under the auspices of the SAU Sub Campus Umarkot in collaboration with SPO.

Dr. Fateh Murri said that the university management has laid the foundation of arid agriculture, agricultural education, research and scientific knowledge of various subjects of agriculture, livestock, IT and kitchen gardening education. The research facilities are available at the doorstep of the youth, through SAU Sub Campus, he added.

He informed that besides organizing an international conference on "Medicinal Plants and Organic Dye "Neer" in collaboration with Hamdard Foundation next year, providing agricultural engineers for landscape designing, water management and water conservation, environment and other services in Umerkot and its adjoining areas, the management of Sindh Agriculture University will also start a Master’s Degree Programme for which a new campus will also be established.

The Director General of Agriculture Research Sindh Noor Muhammad Baloch said that Sindh Agriculture University Sub Campus in Thar was playing a significant role in agriculture and research development in desert districts. He said that great opportunities in agriculture are available in this region.

The Pro Vice Chancellor of Umerkot Sub Campus Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri said that the management has become able to attract the attention of the boys and girls of Thar towards this campus and agricultural education. "One thousand students, of them ten percent are girls have been enrolled at Sub Campus", he informed adding that fees have been made free for girl students.

The event was also addressed by Shiva Ram of SPO, Saima Bhutto, Zulfiqar Marri, Yasir Marri, while the girl students of the Sub Campus also presented a tableau on Thar folktale "Umer Marvi". A large number of participants including Deans, Registrar, teachers, administrative Heads and students attended the event.

