SAU To Organize High Level Seminar To Address Certified Seeds Shortage Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 10:00 PM

The management of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam would organize a high level seminar at Karachi with participation of all stakeholders in order to find out the solution of the shortage of certified seeds of various crops in Sindh

Besides, the varsity management has also decided to establish a provincial level plant breeding society with objective to resolve the seed related issues.

The university spokesman informed here on late Thursday evening that two days long seminar will be organized at the end of the current month at Karachi where the experts, agriculturists and scientists would make their efforts to find out the solution of the shortage of certified seeds of wheat, cotton, rice, oilseeds, pulses, vegetables, and other crops in Sindh. The university will organize the seminar with joint support of Sindh Higher education Commission, the spokesman informed.

In this connection, the spokesman informed that a meeting was held on Thursday which chaired by the Vice Chancellor Sindhi Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri. The experts and scientists associated with Plant Breeding and Genetics of the University participated in the meeting.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Vice Chancellor said that there was a shortage of 50 percent certified seed of cotton and 40 percent certified seed of wheat in Sindh. Beside, huge quantity of hybrid seeds of rice, pulses and vegetable are being imported which causing loss of foreign exchange in respect to the payment of import bill, he said.

He informed that farmers were unable to increase yield per acre from 70 percent of the seed being provided by private companies. The seeds being received by the farmers are substandard seeds which causing financial losses to them, he said adding that research work being carried out to evolve new varieties is also unsatisfactory.

The Vice Chancellor informed that the two day seminar which will organize by the university at the end of this month in Karachi would have various technical, discussion, marketing, research and agricultural social sessions with participation of public, private, research and marketing related institutions, companies, scientists, breeders, and progressive growers of all crops. The seminar will prove to be an important, historic and problem solving event, he informed adding that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will be invited to attend the closing session of the seminar.

The participants of the meeting agreed to conduct research on hybrid seeds at the domestic level and collaborate with international experts to develop hybrid seeds. The participants also agreed to establish plant breeding society based on scientists, farmers, private and government institutions.

Among others, Dean Crop Production Faculty Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Shahnawaz Marri, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Soomro, Dr. Abdul Wahid Baloch, Saeed Haider Ghalo, Dr. Shabana Memon, Dr. Nasreen Veesar, Dr. Muneeza Baloch, Dr. Naila, Dr. Wajid Ali Jatoi, Dr. Piyaar Ali, Dr. Siraj Channa and Asghar Ali Rajpar also attended the meeting.

