SAU To Organize International Conference On Biodiversity Of Arid Zone

Published March 04, 2023

SAU to organize international conference on biodiversity of arid zone

The First International Conference on "Biodiversity of Arid Zone" will begin on March 7, 2023, at Sindh Agriculture University Sub Campus Umer Kot with the participation of national and international experts

According to the university spokesman, the experts will present their papers on arid agriculture, climate change, the production of medicinal plants, livestock, the agri-ecosystem of arid zones and crop production on low water and the utilization of available agricultural resources in Thar.

According to the university spokesman, the experts will present their papers on arid agriculture, climate change, the production of medicinal plants, livestock, the agri-ecosystem of arid zones and crop production on low water and the utilization of available agricultural resources in Thar.

The Conference will continue for two days with different sessions where agriculture, livestock, climate and water experts will present their research papers on related topics including the ecosystem of the desert region of the province.

During sessions, papers will also be presented on the Haakro river ecosystem, bird habitats, organic agriculture, food security, climate-tolerant crops, and animals.

The conference will be held in the new academic block of the Sindh Agriculture University campus. The conference will be jointly inaugurated by the Chairman of the Higher education Commission Islamabad Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of Sindh Higher Education Commission Dr SM Tariq, Vice Chancellor SAU Dr Fateh Marri, Chairman of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali and the head of Food and Architecture Organizations Sindh office Dr James Okoth.

During group discussions, technical and plenary sessions, Member of Sindh Assembly Qasim Siraj Soomro, Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, Former Vice Chancellor of NED University Karachi Dr Ali Raza Bhatti, Vice Chancellor of Lasbela University of Agriculture Water and Marine Sciences Othal Balochistan Dr Dost Mohammad Baloch, Vice Chancellor of Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur Dr Tahmina Mangan, Director General Livestock Sindh Dr Nazir Hussain Kalhoro, Ex-Vice Chancellor Dr Bekharam Devrajani, Director General Agriculture Extension Hidayatullah Chhajro, R. Edward Freeman of the University of Virginia, USA, Professor Antonio Daood of the University of Sussex, England, researcher Noor Ahmed Jhanjhi, Noor Muhammad Bajeer, writer Mumtaz Bukhari, deans of various faculties, heads of departments, many experts from Pakistan and the overseas will present their papers.

Sindh Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of this conference. Besides, recommendations about the development of different sectors including arid agriculture will be prepared for submission to the Federal and Sindh governments.

