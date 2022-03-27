HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :A two-day international conference on Plant Protection Science (ICPPS-2022) will be held from March 29 to 30 under the auspices of the Faculty of Crop Protection (FCPT) Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam in collaboration with Sindh Higher education Commission.

The Dean FCPT Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammed Marri informed that the conference would provide an opportunity for scientists from all over the world to exchange innovative research in agricultural sciences.

He said that agricultural and plant protection experts and scientists from different countries including Australia, USA, China, Malaysia and Thailand will participate in the conference in person and online.

They will present their dissertations based on their research. An exhibition will also be held during the conference in which domestic and international agricultural, pesticide, seed, agricultural engineering, food, IPM and various industrial, research and extension, private and government institutions will install their stalls.

The conference secretary Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli said that a near 300 research papers of experts and activities were part of the conference, which will create positive results in Agriculture and research sector of the country.