UrduPoint.com

SAU To Organize Int'l Conference On Plant Protection Science

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2022 | 08:20 PM

SAU to organize int'l conference on plant protection science

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :A two-day international conference on Plant Protection Science (ICPPS-2022) will be held from March 29 to 30 under the auspices of the Faculty of Crop Protection (FCPT) Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam in collaboration with Sindh Higher education Commission.

The Dean FCPT Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammed Marri informed that the conference would provide an opportunity for scientists from all over the world to exchange innovative research in agricultural sciences.

He said that agricultural and plant protection experts and scientists from different countries including Australia, USA, China, Malaysia and Thailand will participate in the conference in person and online.

They will present their dissertations based on their research. An exhibition will also be held during the conference in which domestic and international agricultural, pesticide, seed, agricultural engineering, food, IPM and various industrial, research and extension, private and government institutions will install their stalls.

The conference secretary Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli said that a near 300 research papers of experts and activities were part of the conference, which will create positive results in Agriculture and research sector of the country.

Related Topics

Sindh USA World Thailand Australia Exchange China Agriculture Malaysia March HEC All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

11 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

20 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

20 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

20 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>