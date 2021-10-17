SAU to organize seminar in connection with World Food Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :In connection with World Food Day, the Institute of Food Science and Technology (IFST) of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam would organize a seminar tomorrow here at it's A.M. Hall.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri would preside over the seminar which would be held under the theme.

"Our actions are our future- Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life" Among others, Prof. Dr. Aijaz Hussain Soomro Director IFST, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kunbhar Director UA & FA, Jaleel Ahmed Jarwar Deputy Project Manager Marketing FFC and Zahida Detho,CEO, ASRPO would address the seminar and highlight the importance of the day.

Besides seminar, an awareness walk and inauguration of food products and poster exhibition would also be parts of the daylong event with participation of deans of faculties, sectional heads and faculty members.