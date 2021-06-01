SAU to organize seminar on mango quality production on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam in collaboration with different organizations is organizing a daylong seminar on Wednesday titled "Mango quality production: opportunities and challenges" here at the varsity's auditorium.

The organizations which are collaborating in the moot included Sindh Abadgar board, Sindh Agriculture Research Institute Tando Jam and Sindh Enterprise Development Fund, the university spokesman informed said here on Tuesday He said Sindh Secretary for Agriculture Abdul Rahim Soomro, Secretary Universities and Boards Sindh Qazi Shahid Pervaez, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch and Director General Agriculture Research Sindh Noor Muhammad Baloch would attend the seminar as guests while the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr.

Fateh Muhammad Marri would preside over the event.

The speakers would share their views on agribusiness opportunities, supply chain performance including storage, transportation and distribution of mangoes, globalization and quality standards of mangoes for export by TDAP, post harvest losses and value addition in mangoes and mangoes quality production, he informed.