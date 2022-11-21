UrduPoint.com

SAU To Receive Admission Forms Till November 30

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 06:10 PM

SAU to receive admission forms till November 30

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The directorate of admissions Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam would accept the admission forms till November 30, 2022 for admissions in various disciplines of the varsity and its affiliated colleges and sub-campus.

The university spokesman informed that after completion of the process of submission of admission forms and other formalities, the pre-entry test of interested candidates will be conducted on December 11, 2022.

Giving details, the spokesperson informed that interested candidates can submit online admission forms for new admissions, under the undergraduate degree programme for the academic year 2022-23 in Information Technology Center, Institute of food Sciences and Technologies, constituent colleges, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College, Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and Sub Campus Umerkot till November 30, 2022.

The entry test will be held on December 11, 2022 at Public school Latifabad Hyderabad, he informed.

