UrduPoint.com

SAU To Remain Closed On September 22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

SAU to remain closed on September 22

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The academic and administrative departments of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam will remain closed on September 22, 2021 on account of 278th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

The information Technology Center, Institute of food Sciences and Technology, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology Khairpur, Z.A. Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri and SAU Sub Campus Umerkot will also be closed on September 22, 2021 in connection with the urs celebrations.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Agriculture Khairpur Dokri Tando Jam September

Recent Stories

SBP raises interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.2 ..

SBP raises interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 per cent

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s borders are safe and secured, says Sh ..

Pakistan’s borders are safe and secured, says Sheikh Rashid

20 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament rejects EU Parliament&#039;s resol ..

Arab Parliament rejects EU Parliament&#039;s resolution on human rights in UAE

38 minutes ago
 Emirates ramps up US flights from next month to me ..

Emirates ramps up US flights from next month to meet increasing demand

38 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi... 47 years of achievements, urban ..

Hamad Al Sharqi... 47 years of achievements, urban development

53 minutes ago
 UAE President issues decree appointing Khalfan Al ..

UAE President issues decree appointing Khalfan Al Mazrouei as Executive Director ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.