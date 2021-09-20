SAU to remain closed on September 22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The academic and administrative departments of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam will remain closed on September 22, 2021 on account of 278th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

The information Technology Center, Institute of food Sciences and Technology, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology Khairpur, Z.A. Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri and SAU Sub Campus Umerkot will also be closed on September 22, 2021 in connection with the urs celebrations.