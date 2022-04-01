SAU to set up counseling center for graduating students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The management of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam has decided to set up a finishing school and career counseling center to enhance the merit and personality of the graduating students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam has decided to set up a finishing school and career counseling center to enhance the merit and personality of the graduating students.

The university management has also decided to launch several new academic programmes, including BS English, BS Rural Studies and Agricultural Economics, informed Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri at a ceremony on Friday.

The Vice Chancellor said that by establishing institutions like Professional Development Center, Career Counseling Center, the graduating students will be able to appear for examinations in PCS, CSS, Management Courses and after graduation, they could get required training and capacity building from the finishing school.

The participation ratio of Sindh candidates in the competitive examinations of the Federal Public Service Commission is thin, the Vice Chancellor said and informed that 86 posts in the federal institutions under Sindh quota for youth, women, and minorities are still vacated therefore. The Finishing Schools, Career Counseling and Professional Development Centers can help the candidates to make their preparation in right direction, he added.

Among others, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Khushk, Muhammad Ameen Soomro and Mumtaz Bano Bhatti also addressed the ceremony.