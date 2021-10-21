SAU to set up Endow Fund to provide more scholarship facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University has made important decisions of setting up Endowment Fund aimed to provide more scholarship facilities to its students.

The decision to this effect has been made in a meeting here on Thursday which presided by the Vice chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and attended by teachers, heads of various departments and progressive farmers.

The meeting also decided to approach the management of sugar and agro-based industries and alumnae for scholarships and financial assistance for deserving and meritorious students of the university.

The meeting also decided to create more opportunities of scholarships to deserving and meritorious students and also arrange a get-together event and festival for university's alumni to give a chance them to serve their institution. Besides, meetings will also be scheduled with managements of sugar industries, seed and fertilizer companies, dairy, pesticide, food, agro-based industries, processing plants, livestock and chamber of commerce for financial assistance in providing scholarship.

In this regard, the meeting also decided to form a committee based on progressive farmers with the faculty and administration of the university.

The Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri informed the meeting that Sindh Agriculture University was providing higher education facilities to the poor students, however he said that financial assistance is required from everyone to help the deserving students. The well to do persons can also start scholarships named after themselves or their parents, he added.

Earlier, Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar briefed the meeting on scholarships, opportunities and the status of Sindh Agriculture University Endowment Fund.