SAU to start online teaching classes

Due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the country, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam has decided to take regular classes of the first year students online

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the country, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam has decided to take regular classes of the first year students online.

The varsity's spokesman informed here on Friday that the online classes would be for two weeks.

He said the faculty of the Information Technology Center was training the students about accessing the online classes.

In an online conversation with the students, Vice Chancellor PRof Dr Fateh Marri said that due to COVID-19, there were difficulties in the teaching and research process across the country.

He urged the IT team to save the lectures of the teachers so that the students could listen and understand them at any time.

