Open Menu

SAU, UBL Collaboration For Seed Development Initiative

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 09:36 PM

SAU, UBL collaboration for seed development initiative

The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and the United Bank Limited (UBL) Tuesday inaugurated the cultivation of various varieties of cotton in the university's experimental field under a project launched between the university and UBL to combat the shortage of certified seeds, benefiting the farmers of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and the United Bank Limited (UBL) Tuesday inaugurated the cultivation of various varieties of cotton in the university's experimental field under a project launched between the university and UBL to combat the shortage of certified seeds, benefiting the farmers of Sindh.

Experts from SAU are resolute in their initiatives to provide certified cotton seeds to farmers across the province. They have identified the utilization of substandard seeds from private companies as a major contributor to crop losses, particularly in the cotton sector.

Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production, highlighted the impact of floods on the cotton crop and underscored the urgent need for certified seeds to address the shortage.

"Research efforts, supported by UBL, are focused on developing cotton and wheat seeds resilient to various seasons, with the university poised to soon deliver two varieties of cotton seeds to farmers." he mentioned.

The Regional Head (Rural Banking) of UBL Syed Arif Ali Shah commended the effectiveness of the collaboration with SAU in improving seed quality. Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Soomro, Director of SPDC, emphasized the potential of the research field to produce more productive and disease-resistant seeds, offering a solution to the problem of poor seed quality faced by farmers.

The Project Convener Dr. Shahnawaz Mari, Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari, Dr. Aijaz Hussain Soomro, Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi, Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Dr. Tanveer Fatah Abro, Ghulam Hussain Wagan and others attended the event.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Poor Agriculture Resolute United Bank Limited Cotton Event From Wheat

Recent Stories

China voices serious concern over Israel's plan to ..

China voices serious concern over Israel's plan to launch military operation aga ..

13 minutes ago
 District South introduces digital system for issua ..

District South introduces digital system for issuance of domicile

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner, DC review city's improvement measure ..

Commissioner, DC review city's improvement measures in district South

9 minutes ago
 AIOU Postgraduate final exams from May 13

AIOU Postgraduate final exams from May 13

9 minutes ago
 HESCO starts restoration of power lines, collapsed ..

HESCO starts restoration of power lines, collapsed towers in different sites

9 minutes ago
 Forest minister suspends staff of Bandagai, Chakda ..

Forest minister suspends staff of Bandagai, Chakdarra forest check posts

9 minutes ago
Govt. to take decisions in national interests to m ..

Govt. to take decisions in national interests to meet energy needs: Deputy PM

19 minutes ago
 CM honours her commitment to a family in Bahawalpu ..

CM honours her commitment to a family in Bahawalpur

18 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism

Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism

23 minutes ago
 Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai and Sharjah Children Reading Fes ..

Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai and Sharjah Children Reading Festival Present Entertaining Urd ..

1 hour ago
 WAPDA taste first final defeat in tennis in 42 yea ..

WAPDA taste first final defeat in tennis in 42 years after falling to PAF

23 minutes ago
 UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover lo ..

UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan