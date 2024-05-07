SAU, UBL collaboration for seed development initiative

The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and the United Bank Limited (UBL) Tuesday inaugurated the cultivation of various varieties of cotton in the university's experimental field under a project launched between the university and UBL to combat the shortage of certified seeds, benefiting the farmers of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and the United Bank Limited (UBL) Tuesday inaugurated the cultivation of various varieties of cotton in the university's experimental field under a project launched between the university and UBL to combat the shortage of certified seeds, benefiting the farmers of Sindh.

Experts from SAU are resolute in their initiatives to provide certified cotton seeds to farmers across the province. They have identified the utilization of substandard seeds from private companies as a major contributor to crop losses, particularly in the cotton sector.

Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production, highlighted the impact of floods on the cotton crop and underscored the urgent need for certified seeds to address the shortage.

"Research efforts, supported by UBL, are focused on developing cotton and wheat seeds resilient to various seasons, with the university poised to soon deliver two varieties of cotton seeds to farmers." he mentioned.

The Regional Head (Rural Banking) of UBL Syed Arif Ali Shah commended the effectiveness of the collaboration with SAU in improving seed quality. Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Soomro, Director of SPDC, emphasized the potential of the research field to produce more productive and disease-resistant seeds, offering a solution to the problem of poor seed quality faced by farmers.

The Project Convener Dr. Shahnawaz Mari, Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari, Dr. Aijaz Hussain Soomro, Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi, Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Dr. Tanveer Fatah Abro, Ghulam Hussain Wagan and others attended the event.