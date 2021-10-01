SAU undergraduates receives scholarship cheques under Ehsaas Scholarship Programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has underlined the need of taking advantages from the development projects being taken place in the higher education of the country.

The era of traditional education has come to an end and now it was the time to avail the advance technologies so that the future generation could play pivotal role in achieving the task of bringing progress and prosperity in the country, he said this while addressing the ceremony of scholarship cheques distribution under Ehsaas Scholarship Programme as well as Need-Cum Merit Scholarship of Sindh Government on Friday.

The Vice Chancellor said that the Federal and provincial governments have provided many scholarship opportunities for deserving and eligible students aimed to facilitate higher education and improve the academic performance of students, therefore the students should concentrate on their study and attend classes on regular basis.

He said that Sindh Agriculture University was providing best educational opportunities and facilities to poor students as modern, professional and scientific facilities were available in institution for students of rural and urban areas of the province.

Dr. Marri said that jobs in private and public sector institutions, organizations and agro-based industries would now be available on the basis of merit and experience, therefore the students should get benefit from scholarships and internships so that they could achieve success during the tests and interview in any organization.

The Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kambhar informed that the university management had distributed 296 scholarship cheques among undergraduates in the first phase of Ehsaas Scholarship Programme and 46 scholarship cheques under Need-cum-Merit Scholarship of Sindh Government.

He said there were many opportunities for performance-oriented scholarships but for that the academic quality must be maintained by the student. Besides, there were also scholarship opportunities for female students for the postgraduate degree programme under USAID 2021, he added.

The Focal Person for Scholarships Syed Naoman Shah briefed the students on the methods and opportunities of scholarship.