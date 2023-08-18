SAU, UNFAO agree to further develop Sindh and Balochistan agriculture sectors

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam and United Nation Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) have agreed to join hands to promote shared progress and advancement in agricultural endeavours across the Sindh and Baluchistan regions, so that the farming community of backward areas can improve their lifestyle through sustainable agriculture.

This collaborative effort is aimed at strengthening research, development, and capacity-building programmes within the Sindh region, the university spokesman informed here on Friday adding that a delegation comprising faculty members and directors and led by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri visited the UNFAO office, where the delegation was engaged with James Okhton, Head of UNFAO Sindh office.

Prof. Dr. Fateh Marri commended the UNFAO for its support to Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam. He outlined the varsity's achievements and emphasized the institution's research priority areas, designed to address challenges posed by climate change and food security.

Dr Marri said both organizations share the core values of ensuring seed security and building resilient agriculture at the national level.

James Okhton briefed the delegation about UNFAO's programmes and projects initiated in Sindh and emphasized the significance of expert and technical support from Sindh Agriculture University in agriculture and livestock for the benefit of small-scale farmers in Sindh.

He also suggested that university students should conduct research on emerging issues related to climate change and food security.

After constructive discussions, both entities agreed that their expanded collaboration would contribute to sustainable agriculture, food security and poverty alleviation in Sindh.

The university spokesman informed that the UNFAO office has been recently established in the premises of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam.

Among others, Dr. Aijaz Khooharo, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Social Sciences (FASS), Prof Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production and Design (FCPD), Dr. Manzoor Magsi, Director of Transport, Ashraf Ali, and Ashfaque Ahmed Nahiyoon were also part of the delegation.