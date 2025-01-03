SAU VC Announces Establishment Of Bio-Saline Center To Address Land Salinity
Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Dr. Fateh Mari has said that 35 percent of Pakistan's land was affected by salinity. He announced the establishment of a Bio-Saline Center aimed at developing strategies for the adaptation and productive utilization of saline-affected lands
Speaking at the project completion report ceremony for "Adopting to Salinity in the Southern Indus Basin" here Friday, Dr. Mari highlighted the project's achievements. Funded by the Australian Center for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), the initiative was executed in collaboration with Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro, Agriculture Research Sindh and SIDA in Deh Reti Shoro, Taluka Bulri Shah Karim, District Tando Muhammad Khan.
Dr. Mari pointed out that 6.3 million hectares of land in Pakistan suffer from salinity and water-logging, stressing the need to implement innovative agricultural practices. He shared that SAU was actively engaging with international organizations to enhance agricultural and irrigation efficiency through significant projects.
He further elaborated on a water management plan developed by the university and its partners. The plan includes monitoring water discharge at the head regulators of 14 canals, analyzing its agricultural usage and assessing water productivity.
Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production and the project’s focal person Dr. Inayatullah Rajper provided details of the experimental work carried out on saline-affected farmland owned by Dr. Shakeel Ahmed Chatha near Bulri Shah Karim. Research involved 26 species of trees and plants, with successful cultivation of Khirol, Chiku, Conocarpus, Sukh Chain, and Eucalyptus.
Dr. Bakhshal Lashari, the project’s national coordinator and former professor at MUET, described the initiative as globally significant, involving over 35 partner institutions. He affirmed that the project's outcomes will be implemented nationally and internationally, providing economic and agricultural benefits.
The ceremony was attended by Pro-Vice Chancellor of Umerkot Campus Dr. Jan Muhammad Mai, Dr. Qazi Suleman Memon, Dr. Nabi Bux Jamro, Dr. Munir Ahmed Mangrio, Dr. Mashooq Talpur, Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Soomro, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro and other esteemed guests.
Later, Dr. Fateh Mari distributed shields among the project team in recognition of their exceptional efforts. Several faculty deans and administrative heads were also present on the occasion.
