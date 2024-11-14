- Home
SAU VC Calls For Global Protection Of Sindh's Indigenous Products Amid International Claims
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 09:45 PM
The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, Dr. Fateh Mari highlighted nearly fifty distinctive agricultural and cultural products from Sindh, such as the Red Sindhi Cow, Sindhri mango, Ajrak and Basmati rice, which are of global importance
He made these remarks while addressing the seminar on “Intellectual Property Protection and Stakeholder Consultation on the Adoption of the WIPO Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources & Associated Traditional Knowledge,” which was held in collaboration with the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) of Pakistan.
The seminar focused on raising awareness about the need to protect Sindh’s unique agricultural and cultural products, which hold immense potential in the global market.
Dr. Mari voiced concerns over several countries that have claimed exclusive rights over these products through international treaties, despite their origin in Sindh. He explained that, while the Red Sindhi Cow is native to Sindh, countries like Brazil and the Netherlands have registered modified kinds of the cow under international treaties, underscoring the need for Pakistan to take urgent measures to safeguard its indigenous products.
He also highlighted other unique products from Sindh, including the Indus dolphin, Red rice, Sindhi Palla fish and Sugdasi rice, which require international patent registrations to ensure protection and recognition on a global scale.
The Chairman of IPO Pakistan and former diplomat Farukh Amil spoke about the country’s membership in the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) treaty, which includes 26 countries, including Pakistan.
He emphasized the importance of intellectual property protection for genetic resources and traditional knowledge. He pointed out that IPO Pakistan was actively consulting with academia, agricultural institutions and other stakeholders to establish a robust framework for the protection of Pakistan’s unique products.
He called for recognition of the economic potential of these products and advocated for enhancing national economic security and industrialization through such protection.
He mentioned that countries like India were already claiming fashion designs inspired by Sindh’s traditional Ajrak fabric, underlining the importance of intellectual property rights in preserving and promoting cultural heritage.
Saima Kanwal, Senior Patent Examiner at IPO, discussed the global potential for various products from Sindh, such as guava, handmade crafts and Sindhi pottery, which were also eligible for international registration. She urged all stakeholders to actively engage in ensuring that these products secure their rightful place in the global market.
Dr. Zia-ul-Hassan Shah, Advisor on Academic Affairs to the Vice Chancellor Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, Director of ORIC and Tasfi Fatima, along with other prominent speakers, also addressed the attendees.
The seminar concluded with a panel discussion, in which Farukh Amil, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Progressive Farmer Syed Mehmood Nawaz Shah, Dr. Shahnawaz Mari, Muhammad Rafiq, Dr. Tanveer Fatima and other experts participated.
