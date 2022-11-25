UrduPoint.com

SAU VC Calls Upon Farmers To Get Agricultural Products Marketing Advantages

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 08:42 PM

The Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri Friday called upon the farmers to get advantages of effective marketing of their agricultural products so that they could earn maximum profit from their products

Sindh produces 85 percent of chilies in the country, he said and emphasized that research for disease prevention and new products should also be carried out effectively.

He was addressing the PhD seminar on "Economic Evaluation of Chilli Production and Marketing Performance in Sindh Province of Pakistan".

Dr. Marri said the Kunri City of Sindh is the largest market for chilies in Asia. The farmers of the area need to be trained for marketing and export of agricultural produce, he said and added that research is also required on new commodities for better production.

Scholar Mehr-un-Nisa Raees in her research paper said that chili was economically the most important and valuable crop in Pakistan adding that the country is among the world's top five chili-producing countries following excellent chili production.

She said that Sindh was producing 85 percent of the country's total production, while 55 percent of the total production of chilies in Sindh is being produced in Kunri area.

Despite better weather, the production of Chili in Sindh is low, she said adding due to various reasons Chili farmers are not able to increase production per acre.

Among others Dean Dr. Aijaz Khooharo, Dean Dr. Altaf Ali Syal, Dean Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dean Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi and Dr. Tahmina Mustafa Nagraj their views on the occasion.

