SAU VC condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rehman Memon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri Tuesday expressed his deep grief and shock over the sad demise of eminent educationist, former Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology and Member Syndicate of Sindh Agriculture University Dr Abdul Rehman Memon.

He, in a statement, termed Dr Memon's death as a great loss for the education sector. He was a capable, creative engineer and a person with expertise in institution building. He promoted model engineering education in Sindh.

Vice Chancellor said Dr Memon not only laid the foundation for academic and research activities at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, but he was also the founder Vice Chancellor of Quaid Awam Engineering University Nawabshah, who played a vital role in the development of Mehran University during his tenure and the university got the honour of being a popular higher learning institution in the country.

He said Dr Memon was serving as a member of the Syndicate of Sindh Agriculture University and as a member of the Syndicate, he assisted and guided the university management in various administrative, educational and research decisions. "In his consultation, the university syndicate enacted legislation related to academic and administrative matters, " Dr Marri.