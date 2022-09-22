UrduPoint.com

SAU VC Distributed Scholarship Cheques Among Beneficiaries

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 07:29 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri Thursday distributed scholarship cheques among needy students of the varsity under the Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Programme.

According to university spokesman, a total of 249 scholarship cheques worth Rs.10.326 million were distributed among deserving and eligible students of first, second, third, fourth and fifth year of 2016, 2017, 2018,2019 and 2020 batches, who enrolled in different faculties of the University.

