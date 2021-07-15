UrduPoint.com
SAU VC Distributes Cheques Among 177 Students Under Ehsaas Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Muhammed Marri on Thursday distributed scholarship cheques under Ehsaas undergraduate Program among deserving talented students of the university.

Addressing the cheque distribution ceremony organized at the Senate Hall of the varsity, Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri said that it would be a great tragedy if a poor student could not pursue higher education due to non-payment of fees; Scholarship is important than more than issuing a normal stipend or health card.

"SAU Vice Chancellor said that it was an important scholarship for a student to pursue higher studies. It is not necessary for poor families to remain poor from generation to generation,"he added.

Fateh Muhammad Marri said that to change the lifestyle of families, young people should be given educational opportunities and scholarships could provide opportunities for continuing their education.

"The Ehsaas Scholarship is the largest scholarship program in the history of our country through which 50,000 students are meeting their educational expenses,"SAU VC said.

He said that the reputation of the university depends on the ability and hard work of the students so they should not target themselves and their institution on social media.

Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kambhar, Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance, said in his address that they were keen to help poor and deserving students through scholarships, adding that there were still 131 scholarships left due to student performance and lack of interest.

Focal Person Syed Noman Shah said that Sindh Agriculture University received a total of 288 scholarships, out of which 177 students had been given Rs. 23500 per student, while 131 scholarships were still available.

Dr. Marri Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kambhar, Hostel Provost Khadim Hussain Wagan distributed checks among deserving students.

