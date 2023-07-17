SAU VC distributes cheques under Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri on Monday distributed scholarship cheques under Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Programme among 177 male and female outstanding deserving students from five faculties of the varsity.

According to the university spokesman, the scholarship cheques distribution ceremony was arranged by the SAU Advancement and Financial Assistance. Eminent social leader and Chairman Union Council Tandojam Naeem-ur-Rehman Memon also attended the ceremony as a special guest.

The vice chancellor distributed cheques to the deserving students of the batches 2018-19 and 2020 of all faculties.

Dr. Fateh Marri called upon the students to prove their ability and develop their personality, confidence and quality according to the standards of the national and international institutions.

The vice-chancellor requested the alumni of Sindh Agriculture University to support their institution and poor students in terms of scholarships, internships and employment.

Naeem-ur-Rehman Memon termed Sindh Agriculture University as a pro-poor academic institution, which plays an important role in the development of the country's agriculture, science and creating employment opportunities for students.

On the occasion, he announced two scholarships for varsity students from his own pocket.

The Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that many scholarship opportunities have been created for the students of the university.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of teachers and students of the university and notables of the area.