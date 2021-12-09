SAU VC expresses concern over economic situation in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has expressed his grave concern over the economic situation in Sindh claiming that 70 percent of the people of the province are living below the poverty line

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has expressed his grave concern over the economic situation in Sindh claiming that 70 percent of the people of the province are living below the poverty line.

The daily wage of labourers in different areas including Badin, Thatta and Tando Allahyar is less than one Dollar, he said and added that the people are also suffering from food shortage.

The Vice Chancellor expressed these views here on Thursday while addressing the launching ceremony of the book "Covering Agriculture" jointly compiled by agricultural expert Naveed Ahmed Abbasi and Prof. Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo.

With regard to the budget allocated by the government for higher education, the Vice Chancellor said only 10 percent of the students pursuing higher education and the remaining 90 percent of the youth have been deprived of this right. There is the need of enhancing the number of youth having higher education for achieving the task of rapid development, he added.

The Chairman Sindhi Skilled Development Programme (SSDP) of the Sindhi Association of North America (SANA) Ali Hassan Bhutto said that the province has fewer students in US educational institutions as compared to other provinces of Pakistan.

The SANA is striving to enroll the students of Sindh in US, he informed and added that the association has been engaged in providing training with scholarship opportunities to students.

The Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo said books are the best friend for students. The students, researchers and agricultural experts can take benefits from the book "Covering Agriculture" which preserved the latest information about the basic aspects of agriculture and the agricultural sector, he added.

Naveed Ahmad Abbasi, compiler of the book said that modern knowledge from crop production technologies up to the basic aspects of fertilization has been included in this book which will be helpful for agriculture experts and graduates.

Among others, the Dean Faculty of Crop Production Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Prof. Amin Muhammad Soomro and Dr. Velo Soothar were also present on the occasion.