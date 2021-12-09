UrduPoint.com

SAU VC Expresses Concern Over Economic Situation In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 08:12 PM

SAU VC expresses concern over economic situation in Sindh

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has expressed his grave concern over the economic situation in Sindh claiming that 70 percent of the people of the province are living below the poverty line

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has expressed his grave concern over the economic situation in Sindh claiming that 70 percent of the people of the province are living below the poverty line.

The daily wage of labourers in different areas including Badin, Thatta and Tando Allahyar is less than one Dollar, he said and added that the people are also suffering from food shortage.

The Vice Chancellor expressed these views here on Thursday while addressing the launching ceremony of the book "Covering Agriculture" jointly compiled by agricultural expert Naveed Ahmed Abbasi and Prof. Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo.

With regard to the budget allocated by the government for higher education, the Vice Chancellor said only 10 percent of the students pursuing higher education and the remaining 90 percent of the youth have been deprived of this right. There is the need of enhancing the number of youth having higher education for achieving the task of rapid development, he added.

The Chairman Sindhi Skilled Development Programme (SSDP) of the Sindhi Association of North America (SANA) Ali Hassan Bhutto said that the province has fewer students in US educational institutions as compared to other provinces of Pakistan.

The SANA is striving to enroll the students of Sindh in US, he informed and added that the association has been engaged in providing training with scholarship opportunities to students.

The Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo said books are the best friend for students. The students, researchers and agricultural experts can take benefits from the book "Covering Agriculture" which preserved the latest information about the basic aspects of agriculture and the agricultural sector, he added.

Naveed Ahmad Abbasi, compiler of the book said that modern knowledge from crop production technologies up to the basic aspects of fertilization has been included in this book which will be helpful for agriculture experts and graduates.

Among others, the Dean Faculty of Crop Production Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Prof. Amin Muhammad Soomro and Dr. Velo Soothar were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shortage Education Dollar Budget Agriculture Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Jam From Government Best

Recent Stories

GBF ASEAN concludes recording 1,368 participants, ..

GBF ASEAN concludes recording 1,368 participants, 180 investor meetings

1 minute ago
 Russia Considers NATO Military Buildup Near Its Bo ..

Russia Considers NATO Military Buildup Near Its Borders Unacceptable - Foreign M ..

33 seconds ago
 Putin on Foreign Agents: You Need to Protect Yours ..

Putin on Foreign Agents: You Need to Protect Yourself From Possible External Int ..

34 seconds ago
 President Alvi visits Dr Ghazali to condole over h ..

President Alvi visits Dr Ghazali to condole over his mother's demise

36 seconds ago
 Govt resolves to protect, promote rights, freedom ..

Govt resolves to protect, promote rights, freedom of every citizen: President

37 seconds ago
 Meeting held to review arrangements to observe 14t ..

Meeting held to review arrangements to observe 14th death anniversary of Benazir ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.