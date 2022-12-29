UrduPoint.com

SAU VC Expresses Condolence Over Syed Ali Mir Shah Demise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 11:22 PM

SAU VC expresses condolence over Syed Ali Mir Shah demise

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has expressed deep grief and sorrow on the demise of the former provincial minister and progressive farmer Syed Ali Mir Shah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has expressed deep grief and sorrow on the demise of the former provincial minister and progressive farmer Syed Ali Mir Shah.

In a condolence message, Dr.

Marri said that Syed Ali Mir Shah played an exemplary and positive role in resolving problems of agriculture and irrigation in Sindh and raised a strong voice for solving the problems of the farming community of Sindh in particular.

While expressing sympathies with believed family members, the Vice Chancellor prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Tando Jam Family

Recent Stories

Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

29 minutes ago
 Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms ..

Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms in row

29 minutes ago
 Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France ..

Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France

29 minutes ago
 Bolivia prosecutor seeks 6-month detention for key ..

Bolivia prosecutor seeks 6-month detention for key opposition figure

29 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to implement guidelines to protect ..

Farmers advised to implement guidelines to protect vegetables, fruits from cold ..

45 minutes ago
 IOC Chief Says Sees 'Encouraging' Signs Regarding ..

IOC Chief Says Sees 'Encouraging' Signs Regarding Return of Russian, Belarusian ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.