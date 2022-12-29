SAU VC expresses condolence over Syed Ali Mir Shah demise

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has expressed deep grief and sorrow on the demise of the former provincial minister and progressive farmer Syed Ali Mir Shah.

In a condolence message, Dr.

Marri said that Syed Ali Mir Shah played an exemplary and positive role in resolving problems of agriculture and irrigation in Sindh and raised a strong voice for solving the problems of the farming community of Sindh in particular.

While expressing sympathies with believed family members, the Vice Chancellor prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.